Southlanders step up to the plate

White sox training squad member Alison Tweedie of the Panthers Softball Club in Invercargill bats for the club's premier team during the finals game last season. Photos: supplied

Two Southland softball players have been selected for national under-18 training squads.

Panthers Softball Club player Alison Tweedie, 15, and Demons’ Hayvin O’Neill, 17 will take part in training camps prior to the New Zealand teams being selected for world cups in 2027 and 2029.

Alison said she had been surprised to get the call up.

"I did not expect it at all, to be fair, because I didn't go around any national tournaments this year so I wasn't expecting to be in there at all."

However, last year she was a member of the New Zealand under-15 team.

It was "pretty special” to make the team because she was the first Southland player to make the junior white sox squad, she said.

The James Hargest College student played pitcher for her Panthers under-age team and usually batted in the top four.

She also played games in the premier competition.

Junior Black Sox training squad member Hayvin O'Neill looks to steal a base during a game for Southland last season.

She is running about 30km a week, working out at the gym and training with the Southland players who are going to International Softball Association tournaments this year.

Hayvin lives in Alexandra, attends Dunstan High School but plays his softball in Southland.

He has played in the Southland under-17 team at national tournaments for the past three years and this year also at the under-19 tournament and for the New Zealand under-15 team.

He said he was surprised to be selected.

"When I first found out I was shocked I’d been named and it felt pretty special to be included.

"It's a big step up from other softball.”

He is a utility player who can play any position.

He played rugby in the winter and also went to the gym, he said.