Wooden wonders

Southland Wood Workers Guild treasurer Lynn Patterson submitted a few of her own creations for the guild’s annual exhibition, including this bowl. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The Southland Wood Workers Guild exhibition opened last Saturday with a range of diverse exhibits displayed for the judges and the public.

Wood-turned and carpentry creations included bowls, cutting boards, knives, weapons, children’s toys and a shield.

The judging and prizegiving was held last Friday night when members had a "noggin and natter and some delicious finger food to wash down".

A child’s toy called "Digger", made by Peter Robbie, won best in show and his "Shield" creation was also awarded a prize.

Southland Wood Workers Guild treasurer Lynn Patterson said the exhibits were "really strong and interesting".

"People were very creative and a lot of the exhibits have already been sold."

The annual exhibition runs until December 8 at the guild’s base at 5 Mary St, Invercargill, between 10am and 3pm. Admission is free.

The workshop is also open to the public so people can see members actively working.

"This is also a great opportunity to purchase your Christmas presents while you are visiting the exhibition.

"There is a great selection of craft items and toys for sale," Mrs Patterson said.