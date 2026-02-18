42,500 flock through Waimumu gates

Jane Poole (left) and Piper Ryland, from farm advisory and accounting firm Agri-Focus, were popular with young visitors to Field Days. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Southern Field Days have come and gone, with the tide turning for beef and lamb leading to a "really positive" outlook for the public and exhibitors alike — and excitement building for 2028.

The Field Days site turned into an agricultural Disneyland last week, as the three-day event turned farmland into massive displays of agricultural success and stallholders.

Tractors were pulling, the sheep were being shorn, and the sun was shining — at least on Thursday — for the biennial event.

Southern Field Days chairman Steve Henderson said after a big few days and a massive cleanup, the organising committee was happy with how it all shook out.

"It was good, all went as expected, not too many dramas, everyone was pretty happy.

"More than 42,500 came through [the gate] over the three days — which I think is on the high side. It was a good result," he said.

Accommodation in the district was booked out months earlier, confirming the event’s popularity.

Mr Henderson a couple of events stood out for him and the committee.

"I think the highlight for the committee was getting that many people through the gates, and the highlight for me would be the running of the lambs, it was pretty well executed and received," he said.

From the 700 exhibitors, Mr Henderson said he had very positive feedback and expected people were leaving with their to-do lists filled to the brim with leads and orders.

"From the ones I got around and the committee talked to, it was very good. They had higher than expected sales, and genuine leads to follow as well, so they’ll have their work cut out for them over the next few weeks," he said.

The Field Days offered a chance for people to reconnect, for businesses to shake hands and mingle, and "do more hospitality than anything", with the business intermingling with the social side, which Mr Henderson said was great.

The positive feelings at the Field Days were a great sign for the rural sector after a few difficult years, but Mr Henderson said it was a sign the market was turning around for the farming community — albeit not entirely yet.

"It definitely has. All your sheep and beef guys were really really positive, and the dairy guys are still cautious, but it’s not about payout, it’s around regulation. There is caution out there but people were spending, maintaining equipment and looking at new ideas," he said.

It was unknown how much money the Southern Field Days brought to the region last week and Mr Henderson wanted to work on an economic benefit survey to see just how far the event reached, and how much it earned for the district.

