Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I’m watching Chicago Med. I’ve already watched Chicago PD and Chicago Fire and this is the next part. I’m watching it because there’s lots of seasons and it’s something to chill out and watch.

What are you reading and why?

I’m a big Jack Reacher fan. So I read all the Jack Reacher novels. I finished the last novel so I’m a bit in between. I keep up whenever I can. Whenever there’s a new book, I’ll probably read it.

What are you listening to and why?

The Matty Johns Podcast. Because I’m a big sports fan and watch a lot of football, rugby and league. It’s easy listening.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Football and spending time with the family. I coach football and play football.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Dolamore park. I spend a bit of time there with the family and I also run the Hokonui Moonshine Trail.