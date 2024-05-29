Friday’s Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking competition for high schools and primary schools has been cancelled because of limited schools being available.

However, auditions will still be held as normal for other buskers between 10am-2pm on the street on Saturday and the finals will still be held on Sunday at the SBS St James Theatre.

Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan believed one school would still be there to perform for fun on Friday.

Buskers can still register online to take part on Saturday in round one from 10am to 12 noon and round two from 12 noon to 2pm.