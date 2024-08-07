Between you and me

South Island Snooker Pairs Tournament convener

What are you watching and why?

I don’t really watch a lot of TV. If I do watch it, it’s mainly sport, I’ve been watching a lot of the rowing and athletics at the Olympics. I like that.

What are you reading and why?

I don’t read. The only thing I read is the papers.

What are you listening to and why?

I like listening to The Sound. It’s just a lot of the music from my era.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Playing snooker.

Favourite place in Gore?

Gore Town & Country Club.