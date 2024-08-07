Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Kerry Rusk — Clubs New Zealand
South Island Snooker Pairs Tournament convener
What are you watching and why?
I don’t really watch a lot of TV. If I do watch it, it’s mainly sport, I’ve been watching a lot of the rowing and athletics at the Olympics. I like that.
What are you reading and why?
I don’t read. The only thing I read is the papers.
What are you listening to and why?
I like listening to The Sound. It’s just a lot of the music from my era.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Playing snooker.
Favourite place in Gore?
Gore Town & Country Club.