Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Kerry Rusk — Clubs New Zealand

    South Island Snooker Pairs Tournament convener 

    What are you watching and why?

    I don’t really watch a lot of TV. If I do watch it, it’s mainly sport, I’ve been watching a lot of the rowing and athletics at the Olympics. I like that.

    What are you reading and why?

    I don’t read. The only thing I read is the papers.

    What are you listening to and why?

    I like listening to The Sound. It’s just a lot of the music from my era.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    Playing snooker.

    Favourite place in Gore?

    Gore Town & Country Club.