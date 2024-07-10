Canadian couple buy historic church

A drone view of 67 Northumberland St. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An historic Tapanui church has been purchased by a Canadian couple.

The church, which is located at 67 Northumberland St, was brought by Canadian couple Aaron and Kristel Amundrud for $95,000 last month due to its "endearing potential".

"The offer of a more easy-going and slower-paced life is also appealing to us," Mr Amundrud said.

The couple already has plans for the property.

Aaron and Kristel Amundrud are the new owners of the church. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

They plan to convert the 1012sq m, one-room and one bathroom church into a home.

"Our plan is to move to West Otago and convert the church.

"This shouldn’t be much of a stretch, as I work a reverend when I’m not at my agriculture job."

Mrs Amundrud loved being outdoors and had worked as a massage therapist, she said.

"We are excited about being a part of the community and contributing to it."

The church was sold by Julie Mitchell of Bayleys.

The couple, who have previously visited New Zealand, came across the listing by accident one day as they scrolled through the property listings on TradeMe, he said.

"We were interested enough to inquire about it. This was unusual as we weren’t actively looking at real estate."

Six bidders competed for the property, placing 32 bids between them.

The couple participated as a telephone bidder.

"It was a really cool event for our family who watched the auction’s live stream on YouTube in our lounge while Dad was outside bidding on the phone.

"Our home erupted in celebration when our bid won."