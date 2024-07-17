Club raises a toast to celebrate half century

Former Gore Toastmasters Club members Lorraine Simpson and John Falconer cut the club’s 50th anniversary cake on Saturday. PHOTO: ROBERT YOUNG

The Gore Toastmasters Club has celebrated 50 years of helping people grow their communication skills.

About 50 past and present members and representatives from the national body attended a dinner at the Gore and Districts Memorial RSA on Saturday.

Club president Christine Livingston said the club attracted people from many walks of life who wanted to increase their confidence in speaking in front of others.

"One chap came to practice his wedding speech and stayed for several years."

Another came to improve his English so he could pass the immigration test, Mrs Livingston said.

"He now holds a lecturer position at Canterbury University."

Last week, the man contacted her to say he had graduated from Lincoln University with a doctorate.

Taking part in toastmasters’ competitions was always actively encouraged, she said.

"It’s not everyone’s cup of tea but those who enter thrive."

Members including Lindsay Wright, Craig Capstick, Mrs Livingston and Bruce Caughey had won national competitions.

Judith Nightingale made toastmasters’ international history not long after the club was formed by becoming the first woman club president.

Club members had also helped young farmer of the year contestants prepare for the event, several of whom had gone on to either win the event or place in it.

Community groups also benefited from club members’ expertise.

The Gore Country Music Club’s Country Music Queen entrants attended a workshop hosted by club members to help them prepare for the competition.

During speech contest time in schools, toastmasters were often asked to be on the judging panel.

Club member Steve Rush said he was a relatively confident public speaker when he joined the club but had built up other skills.

"What I have developed is my listening skills, my networking skills and also project planning skills."

His impromptu speaking skills had also improved.

There are 14 members in the club.

"The club is in good heart."

