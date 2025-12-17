Craft popular at Santa Parade

The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band opens the Santa Parade on Sunday. Photos: Ella Scott-Fleming

The Gore Santa Parade on Sunday featured tinselled trucks, tractors, church floats and lots of bubbles.

Best overall and community float, judged by a panel of the parade’s sponsors, went to local charitable organisation The Nattering Knitter — whose display sported a hand-felted sheep.

Gore District Libraries systems librarian Megan Treadwell, who assisted the judging process, said the winning float was very merry.

Gore local Kay Lawton.

"They put in a lot of effort," she said.

"They were cheery, dressed up and ready to go."

Needlecraft was popular this year and Bluff’s Foveaux Pearls Marching Team won best Christmas-themed float for their car draped in knitting.

Longford Kindergarten and the dancers of Dance It Out Studio won best best educational provider and best business, respectively.

The Nattering Knitter float, winner of best overall and best community group float.

The Calvin Community, Presbyterian and True Vine Christian Fellowship churches were all present, reminding the public of "the reason for the season".

Gore local Kay Lawton, on a tinselled mobility scooter, rode with a similarly decorated group of clowns.

Shadow the Clown said Mrs Lawton was not representing anybody in particular and did the parade every year for the love of it.

"She knows so many people," the clown said.

The prize-winning Foveaux Pearls Marching Team’s knitting-draped car.

"She just brings smiles to everyone."

Santa brought up the rear on a sleigh filled with Otama School pupils.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell, dressed in his red regalia, joined Santa’s sleigh for a final lap.

