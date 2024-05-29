Edendale beat former champs to top table

In round eight of the division one competition, Edendale moved two points clear at the top of the table after their 27-23 win against last year’s champions Tokanui.

The score was 17-all at halftime and both sides had their opportunity to take the victory.

It was the Magpies who swooped to take the bonus point win.

Player of the day was hooker Campbell Heads, while lock Nick Winn and openside Coebie Symes also put in quality performances for Edendale.

Pioneer beat Albion 29-7 at the Gore Showgrounds.

Hooker Jim Bulitava played his 50th game for Albion.

The Waikaka Riversdale Vikings beat Wyndham 29-20 on Waikaka "Club Day".

Wyndham took advantage of the wind in the first half and had the Vikings on the back foot. The locals were determined on defence and kept Wyndham within reach at 15-8 at halftime.

In the second half the Vikings forwards muscled up and their backs put together some slick moves to take the win.

Man of the match was midfielder Dylan Winsloe, who scored two of the Vikings four tries. Riversdale prop Joey McClure played well in his 50th game, while No8 Alex Peirce also impressed. One of Waikaka’s finest, Tom Medlicott was playing his 200th game.

Te Anau had the bye.

With Kings Birthday this weekend the division one games are being played during the week. The Vikings take on Albion on Thursday night in Waikaka and Pioneer will host Tokanui. Edendale will host Te Anau on Friday night.

- In round nine of the premier grade the Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Invercargill Blues 17-7 in miserable weather in Gore.

Blues put in their best performance of the season and were level 7-7 at halftime.

Barbarians’ Coach Bretton Taylor was impressed with the Blues’ improvements.

"They’ve got some big boys and their defence hung in there really well. We lived down their end in the second half but they did not want to surrender."

No 8 Ben Hill was best of the locals. Hill was the main ball carrier and had a high work-rate, as did lock Woody Kirkwood.

First five-eighth Ben McCarthy and second five-eighth Angus Simmers helped create scoring opportunities but ball handling was difficult.

- Mataura was beaten 36-10 at Tulloch Park by Midlands in the division two grade.

- Albion women beat Blues 24-10 but the Pioneer women were beaten 39-7 by Star who are the competition leaders.

