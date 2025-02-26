Failed wagyu beef plant up for sale

No time has been wasted in getting a Gore property on the market after its operator went belly-up.

Black Origin Meat Processors (Gore) Ltd was put into liquidation by a shareholders’ resolution in December and Simon Dalton, of Gerry Rea Partners, of Auckland was appointed liquidator.

Unsecured creditors were listed at being owed more than $3.1 million.

The company, which was incorporated in December 2021, operated a meat processing business in Gore.

The plant is owned by Blue Sky Meats (Gore).

This company was put into liquidation just five days after the plant operator went into liquidation.

Blue Sky Meats and Black Origin Meat Processors share the same shareholders.

Blue Sky Meats allowed Black Origin Meat Processors Ltd to operate and remove any stock remaining on site until December 27 when the site was shut down.

The company had a Japanese wagyu beef operation and promoted its cattle as receiving massages and having music played "to keep them soothed and calm".

Black Origin wagyu combined Japanese breeding genetics and 200-year-old techniques with New Zealand’s grass, grain, water and air.

The cattle were grazed for their first two years on farms throughout the country before being finished on grain at a "state-of-the-art" barn in Rakaia.

The meat was processed at the Gore plant.

But it ran into problems with Covid and lack of demand from China as costs mounted.

Less than two months later, the plant is on the market and was advertised in the Gore Ensign last week.

The plant sits on just over 6ha of leasehold land owned by the Gore District Council.

The site had previously catered to horses, deer and beef and was capable of handling large animals.

Agent Grant North said there had been good interest in the property.

Mr Dalton could not be contacted.

