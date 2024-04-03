Epilepsy support

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

East Gore School pupils and teachers wore purple clothing to support one of their own on Epilepsy Awareness Day last Tuesday.

School principal Dana Turnbull said they did it to support pupil Corbin Belt, 10, who had epilepsy.

"Corbin holds a really special place in our hearts here at East Gore School," Mrs Turnbull said.

"It’s important to celebrate and acknowledge him ... Equally it provides us with a really great platform to ensure our kids, parents and Whānau are aware of epilepsy and what it does."

Everyone at the school had embraced the day, she said. Money fundraised was given to Epilepsy New Zealand.