Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A replica of band Six60’s well-known Dunedin flat was at the Mataura Four Square on Wednesday. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews went to the house and asked a couple of young fans what their favourite Six60 song was and why.
Bella Bartlett, 11 (left) ... Someone To Be Around, because it sounds really good.
Zoe Heaps, 11 (centre) ... Pepeha. That’s my favourite one because I like the song.
Jesse Bartlett, 9 (right) ... Up There. Because it sounds good to me.