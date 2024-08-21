Figure skaters wow with moves on ice

Ice Sports Southland hosted the South Island Ice Figure Skating Championships in Gore at the weekend.

About 120 skaters from as far away as Auckland took part in the championships.

South Island Ice Skating Sub Association president Melissa Cummings said the competition was a great success.

"We hope that this event will have inspired some budding young skaters in Gore to either take up skating or to continue their journey."

The Synchronised Skating teams, one from Dunedin and the other from Christchurch, were a highlight.

One skater travelled from Finland to have a shot at making the qualification score for the New Zealand Nationals in October.

"We were wowed by her triple jumps, creative spins and some amazing choreography."

The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was there with her camera.