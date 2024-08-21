Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Figure skaters wow with moves on ice

    By Sandy Eggleston
    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign
    Ice Sports Southland skater Amelia Hodge-Thomas, 11, of Edendale, performs her routine during the...
    Ice Sports Southland skater Amelia Hodge-Thomas, 11, of Edendale, performs her routine during the Kiwiskate under-12 competition at the South Island Ice Ice Skating Championships in Gore at the weekend. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Ice Sports Southland skater Jaelyn Scully, 9, of Riversdale, enjoys performing her routine.
    Ice Sports Southland skater Jaelyn Scully, 9, of Riversdale, enjoys performing her routine.
    Ice Sports Southland skater Piper Johnston, 8, of Mataura, smiles at the crowd during the...
    Ice Sports Southland skater Piper Johnston, 8, of Mataura, smiles at the crowd during the Kiwiskate under-12 competition.
    Ice Sports Southland skater Jessica Brown,11, of Gore, glides across the ice during the under-12...
    Ice Sports Southland skater Jessica Brown,11, of Gore, glides across the ice during the under-12 competition.
    Ice Sports Southland skater Shanae Taylor, 12, of Gore, competes in the Kiwiskate girls competition.
    Ice Sports Southland skater Shanae Taylor, 12, of Gore, competes in the Kiwiskate girls competition.

    Ice Sports Southland hosted the South Island Ice Figure Skating Championships in Gore at the weekend. 

    About 120 skaters from as far away as Auckland took part in the championships. 

    South Island Ice Skating Sub Association president Melissa Cummings said the competition was a great success. 

    "We hope that this event will have inspired some budding young skaters in Gore to either take up skating or to continue their journey."

    The Synchronised Skating teams, one from Dunedin and the other from Christchurch, were a highlight. 

    One skater travelled from Finland to have a shot at making the qualification score for the New Zealand Nationals in October.  

    "We were wowed by her triple jumps, creative spins and some amazing choreography."

    The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was there with her camera.