Getting youth ready for future

Elevate: First recorded in 1490–1500; from Latin elevatus "lightened, lifted up", and the name of a new rangatahi programme available in Eastern Southland.

Elevate is for 15 to 24-year-olds who are not engaged in education, training or employment. It offers a wraparound approach tailored to the needs of the young person.

It is designed to boost confidence and prepare rangatahi for the training or employment opportunities that lie ahead.

Are you wanting to build self-esteem or a sense of belonging? Do you need guidance on how to manage your tenancy, budgeting skills, finances, or mental wellbeing? Do you need help developing a healthy lifestyle or creating a CV?

A navigator will mentor and guide the young person to discover their passions, access resources, improve wellbeing and unlock their full potential to secure a successful future.

The Elevate team work alongside rangatahi to identify their needs and aspirations. Throughout the journey they are supported to design a pathway plan to reach those aspirations.

Their plans will be reviewed regularly, will be flexible and responsive to meet any changing needs.

Participants can take part in structured programmes such as budgeting workshops, driver licence training and interview skills.

A navigator will provide practical support, one-on-one mentoring and connections to other specialist services as needed using a collective impact approach.

By working in collaboration with others the team can achieve the best results. The approach is holistic, and strength based, putting rangatahi at the centre of the work.

Elevate is a free service. You and your navigator will design your pathway plan which may require short-term or long-term support, and you will receive follow-up support once you have transitioned into education, employment or training.

For more information, or referral forms, please contact Connected Eastern Southland.

Connected Eastern Southland Heartland Services co-ordinator Kelly Young