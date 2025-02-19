Good times

Photo: collection of Gore District Historical Society

A parade of floats and other attractions rolls though the main street of Gore on a sunny day as part of the Gore Gaiety Gala. The gala was held in the 1927 and was described as a lavish programme of fun and festivities.

It involved childen’s competitions, street dancing, poultry and primary industry competitions and burlesque competitions.

Trains ran from various areas as thousands of people were expected in Gore for the finale on the weekend. Gore was said to be transferred into a Fairyland for the week.

