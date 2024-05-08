Lunch a thank-you to health staff

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Gore Health staff tuck into a hearty hamburger lunch prepared by the Rapid Relief team led by Jackie (third from right) and Scott Malcolm (second from right). The lunch was provided on Friday for an early celebration of International Nurse’s Day on May 12.

Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler thanked the relief team for lunch.

Mr Malcolm said the group was happy to support the hospital staff.

"We realise it’s a thankless task at times and this is a token of appreciation."