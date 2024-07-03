Museum fundraiser weds past, fashion

Ange Gibbs holds up a wedding gown that was worn by Mrs Coralie Heads on her wedding day in 1965. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A cold midwinter evening in Wyndham is about to get a whole lot cooler.

The Winter Wonderland Bridal Gown and Entertainment Show will transform the Wyndham Memorial Hall and transport you away to another world for a few hours of beauty and entertainment on July 20 starting at 7.30pm.

The event will be run by the Wyndham & Districts Historical Society as their main annual fundraiser in their bid to raise money for a new museum to serve the district.

Committee member Ange Gibbs said the idea come about while preparing for their 2023 fundraiser, A Journey Through Fashion.

"While sourcing clothing for last year’s fundraiser, there were many offers of wedding dresses made, so it was decided to use them for a show of their own for this year," she said.

"Each gown modelled will have their story told and it will be interesting to note how traditions and societal expectations have changed so much over the past eighty years.

"All of the gowns are from locals and families of locals with the oldest one dating back to the 1940s. Although it is too fragile to be worn on the night, it will be on display. Another gown from the era is made from curtaining material because fabrics were very scarce as a result of World War 2.

"There are also some families who are showing more than one generation of gowns and for those families to have this opportunity to show them all together, is something very special indeed."

Mrs Gibbs said the committee was excited to have last year’s compere Karen Bellew back again, alongside other talented performers.

"We’ll be very spoilt with entertainment through the evening from some talented Southern singers, including Jim Waddell, Heather Thacker, Carol Armour, Nichola Allison, Maegan Mitchell plus others, singing wedding-themed songs of the eras.

"There will also be an accompanying soundtrack for each era that will be sure to evoke some vivid memories for those attending."

She said the committee were very grateful for donations of people’s time and resources.

"There will be more than 40 gowns modelled during the evening with a light supper being served to the tables and a bar operating with eftpos available.

"There will be spot prizes for those dressed in winter wonderland theme. Whether that’s furry or sparkly or something else, it will add to the fun atmosphere.

"Gather up a table of 10 or come on your own for a memorable night out."

The Winter Wonderland Bridal Gown and Entertainment Show will be held at the Wyndham Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 20, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $40 and can be bought by contacting Karen on wyndhammuseum@gmail.com or text 027 640 5932.

No door sales will be available.