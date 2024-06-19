New inclusive cross-country event held

Athletes (from left) Poppy Tamariki, 12, Matai Kerr, 11, and Cooper Finnerty, 11, excitedly receive their award from Active Southland disability and inclusion adviser Chris Knight after the Athlete with a Disability (AWD) event at the Southland primary schools cross-country on Friday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland Primary Schools Cross-Country is encouraging inclusivity with a new event.

The athlete with a disability (AWD) event is an opportunity for pupils aged 10 to 13 with any disability to give the sport a go.

The race was held for the first time on Friday in conjunction with the Southland primary schools cross-country.

Disability and inclusion adviser for Active Southland Chris Knight said it was exciting to see children with disabilities compete in the cross-country for the first time.

"Pupils with disabilities are often the ones that find it more difficult to engaging with events such as these," he said.

"We hope this ... will offer a chance for pupils to be involved in the sport and feel part of the community while also building confidence in themselves and what they can do.

"The goal is always to be inclusive and active in a way that suits athletes with a disability and makes them feel comfortable."

He said the event was initiated by the committee following a similar one which took place last year as part of the Southland primary schools athletics championships.

"The AWD event held at the athletics has been well received, and we decided to include one for the cross-country as well."

The track at the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu can be difficult for those with limited mobility, so the committee adapted the course to make it more accessible.

It is about 600m in length and starts just outside the main venue and finishes inside in the stadium.

The event’s surface is a flat and level solid gravel farm track with some hay bales placed as obstacles along the way.

"There’s been a lot of interest leading up to the event and we hope to continue to build on the event each year as awareness grows."

Active Southland’s eastern regional co-ordinator Gemma O'Neill said a small number of pupils from Gore registered for the event.

"We were pleased to receive registrations for the AWD event from pupils across Southland. It showed there is definitely a need for this event, and we look forward to seeing it grow each year," she said.

"It is definitely scheduled to run again next year."

