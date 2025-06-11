Night of booming action set to rumble into town

Road to the Rumble is coming to the Gore Town & Country Club next Saturday, with world-class talent ready to show some high flying entertainment later in the month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY JOSH CURRAN

There is a rumble coming to Gore — high-flying action, bone-breaking intensity and entertainment for everyone as Pro Wrestling comes to town.

Southern Pro Wrestling New Zealand is based in Invercargill and has been a fan-favourite organisation since its inception 10 years ago.

To celebrate a decade of wrestling action, the ring is on the move, and will be heading to Gore for the first time.

Gore Town & Country Club will host the Road to the Rumble next Saturday.

Southern Pro Wrestling committee member and wrestler Josh Curran wrestles as the faux cult leader JK Moody as a heel — a designated villain for audiences to root against.

His crew were excited to bring the show to Gore, knowing how cool a travelling show could be.

"Out in the country, where I grew up, it was rugby or nothing on a Saturday, so offering a different type of entertainment to other people in towns which generally wouldn’t have it is great.

"Our brand is Southern Pro Wrestling too, so if we can encapsulate the entire South, I think it’s good as we’re very proud to be Southland based."

Wrestling fans could expect a well-polished product.

Mr Curran said they knew what fans want to see.

"We don’t play around with what this is — it’s entertainment.

"Expect lights, music, big characters, a lot of acrobatic moves, showmanship and pageantry.

"It’s a family friendly thing, so we try [to] cater as much to the 10-year-old kid in the front row who wants to be a wrestler as the dad who took them there."

The art of the heel came naturally to Mr Curran, who said his persona JK Moody and his group of troublesome wrestlers came as a focal point for audiences to cheer against, which he did not mind.

"A controlling, manipulative goon would be the best way I could sum [JK Moody] up.

"I got told many times when I played rugby I had a punchable face.

"I just leant into that when I became a wrestler.

"The crowd likes seeing me get a hiding so it’s good to lean into that cathartic release, I suppose," he laughed.

Mr Curran, who trained in England and has travelled around various promotions, said Southern Pro Wrestling was nothing to sneeze at — a big show was on the way.

"We’re lucky enough to be one of the biggest promotions in New Zealand, and some of our talent are legitimately world class."

