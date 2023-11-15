Party Poppers jumping for joy

The Edendale Party Poppers, from Edendale School, have had success at the South Island National Jump Jam competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Edendale Party Poppers are the South Island year 5 to year 6 Jump Jam champions in the "Strictly" category.

The Poppers, who attend Edendale School, won the regional final in August and recently attended the South Island National Jump Jam final in Christchurch.

Jump Jam is an aerobics programme developed by New Zealander Brett Fairweather who is a double world aerobic champion.

The Party Poppers comprise 11 members and are coached by teacher Laura McVicar and parent Caroline Blackmore.

Ms McVicar said the "Strictly" category meant teams could not change the moves set by Mr Fairweather.

"We add in our own chants, singing, facials and performance to go with the actions."

In the leadup to the finals the pupils practised most lunch times.

On the day, pupils were nervous and excited, but performed well.

"We couldn’t have been more proud of the girls’ performance. They really gave it their all and saved the best till the day, " Mrs McVicar said.

There were eight teams in the Poppers’ section and there were seven other sections for different styles and age groups.

The team also received two excellence certificates in presentation and technical execution.

Ms Blackmore said it was a great achievement for the team.

"I was extremely proud to see the enjoyment they got when performing on stage with family and friends watching in the crowd."

The North Island final was held at the weekend.

Results of the two finals will be collated to find a national champion in each of the competition’s eight categories.

Pupils Piper Muir, Georgia Abbott and Summer Tay, all 10, enjoyed the experience.

Piper said it was "crazy, exciting, cool and I got nervous when I went on stage".

"When the music started my nerves went away."

Georgia said it was amazing.

"It was good to see the other teams perform too. After our performance I felt happy and proud because we had made it so far," she said.

Summer said it was surprising to make it to nationals.

"We had a lot of practices before going up to Christchurch. All my butterflies went away and our team tried their very best."

