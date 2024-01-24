Ready to tackle next challenge of Trainwreck trail

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Glenham Trainwreck 10km e-bike trail was a little more challenging than she had expected, Amanda Morris says.
The Kaiwera woman completed the trail during the 12th running of the event.
Ms Morris said she was surprised at the difficulty of some of the terrain she covered.
"There’s some steep hills in it."
"We’d go up a grade.
"It felt kind of challenging, but it wasn’t long enough."
"The e-bike lost its power.
"I got back on the horse and carried on with a grubby leg."
"You can have a chat as you’re biking along."
She and Ms Cummings were planning on taking part in the MLT Moonshine event next month.
Trainwreck trail committee chairman Alec Smith said 296 people took part in the event.
A good range of people took part, including those who had been in the event in previous years and newcomers, he said.
Running the trail involved as many as 50 volunteers.
"It’s a real community effort and something we are very proud of."