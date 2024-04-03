Retro display to feature in West Otago exhibition

West Otago Art president Jann Robertson, left, and Waimumu Art president Debbie Smith have been busy preparing for the "West Otago Taste of Art" exhibition. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

West Otago Art is going retro for its next exhibition.

The "West Otago Taste of Art" exhibition will be held next month at the West Otago Community Centre in Tapanui.

West Otago Art president Jann Robertson said the "Taste of Art" exhibition in May would be a mixed-media showcase.

"You’ve got paintings, photography, ceramics, pottery, sculptures and this time we’re doing a retro-based display," Mrs Robertson said.

They are currently accepting applicants for the exhibition.

The guest artist for the exhibition is Dunedin artist Sarah Freiburger, who paints acrylic landscapes and has a passion for forest scenes.

Now a joint venture with Waimumu Arts, the two organisations have started working together on their exhibitions to share resources and offer help to each other.

"Last year we decided to get in sync, so we would have [an exhibition] one year and they would have it the next.

"Our exhibition [was] normally in March, so what we’ve had to do is change our time period so we’ve taken the same time period as Waimumu [in May]," Mrs Robertson said.

Waimumu Art president Debbie Smith said the exhibition was able to bring the community together.

"We always push the fact that it’s affordable art. That’s very important," Mrs Smith said.

There would be a gift shop where art could be purchased, she said.

A silent auction will take place in which all money raised will be given to Parkinson’s New Zealand.

The exhibition opens at 7pm on May 10 and runs until May 14.

