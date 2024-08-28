Rustic home ceremony

The couple celebrated their wedding surrounded by loved ones and their bridal party (from left) Marliese Stewart, Bradley King, Scarlett Siakifilo, 7, Ainsley Leonard, Shane Leonard, Madelyn Siakifilo, 9, Dani Hayward and Corrie de Wagt. PHOTOS: NATWICK

The couple were married in an intimate ceremony at a family farm on the outskirts of Gore on April 27, 2024.

It was important for Shane and Ainsley Leonard, pictured with the groom’s father, Brian Leonard, to share their special day with their family.

Mrs Leonard said the couple lived in Temuka but wanted to celebrate their special day with their families who lived in Southland.

"We were extremely fortunate that my sister, Kendyl, and her husband, Ben, are large car enthusiasts and had a stunning barn on their property that worked perfectly for our reception. We held our ceremony on their beautiful lawn.

Shane and Ainsley Leonard, pictured with Penelope (left) and Vogue, were married on April 27, 2024 at a family farm on the outskirts of Gore.

"Having the ceremony and reception in one place made logistical sense and it also allowed everybody more time to interact and enjoy the day."

The location perfectly accompanied the rustic country theme in autumn.

The bride, pictured with her mother Margaret Kreger, looked stunning in a custom-made, champagne-coloured dress from LightintheBox that complemented the rustic country in autumn colours theme.

"Shane and I are both dairy farmers and cows are a huge part of our lives. We met when I asked Shane to help break in some cows for showing at the Gore A&P Show.

"The location and the time of year meant stunning photos that fit with our theme and colours. We also had some photos taken at the Gore Showgrounds and with some of our special calves, and that meant a lot to Shane and I to have those memories."

The couple wished to thank everyone who helped make their wedding a beautiful day.