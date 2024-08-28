Rustic home ceremony

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple were married in an intimate ceremony at a family farm on the outskirts of Gore on April 27, 2024.
"We were extremely fortunate that my sister, Kendyl, and her husband, Ben, are large car enthusiasts and had a stunning barn on their property that worked perfectly for our reception. We held our ceremony on their beautiful lawn.
The location perfectly accompanied the rustic country theme in autumn.
"The location and the time of year meant stunning photos that fit with our theme and colours. We also had some photos taken at the Gore Showgrounds and with some of our special calves, and that meant a lot to Shane and I to have those memories."
The couple wished to thank everyone who helped make their wedding a beautiful day.