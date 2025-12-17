Senior students join yearly bike ride

Laitia Raqina, 10, with his fellow Mataura School students and teachers on their yearly bike to Gore and back last Wednesday. Photos: Ella Scott-Fleming

For over a decade, the senior students and staff of Mataura School have cycled to Gore and back as part of their end-of-year celebrations. This year, for the first time, principal Susan Dennison said the school was excited to include students who did not own their own push-bikes, with the help of Mataura youth centre The Bunker.

The Bunker has a set of 20 bikes they lent to the school for last week’s trip, which meant all the children could take part.

"Isn’t that amazing?" Whaea Dennison said.

The convoy of students and staff were escorted by Gore and Invercargill police patrol cars to protect the tamariki.

Paul McLachlan’s prizewinning mural at Mataura School.

What also brought the principal joy was she found out the following day their 150th anniversary mural had won an award.

She had entered the mural, painted by artist Paul McLachlan in collaboration with students, into the Resene Mural Masterpieces competition. The school had placed second for Best Professional Mural.

The pupils had submitted suggestions for the mural to the artist, who had combined them with his own idea of Mataura, where he lives.

The pupils then critiqued his design and added more ideas for a collaborative result.

Mr McLachlan told The Ensign he was thrilled for the school and community.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedmedia.co.nz