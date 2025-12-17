Senior students join yearly bike ride

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Bunker has a set of 20 bikes they lent to the school for last week’s trip, which meant all the children could take part.
"Isn’t that amazing?" Whaea Dennison said.
The convoy of students and staff were escorted by Gore and Invercargill police patrol cars to protect the tamariki.
She had entered the mural, painted by artist Paul McLachlan in collaboration with students, into the Resene Mural Masterpieces competition. The school had placed second for Best Professional Mural.
The pupils had submitted suggestions for the mural to the artist, who had combined them with his own idea of Mataura, where he lives.
The pupils then critiqued his design and added more ideas for a collaborative result.
Mr McLachlan told The Ensign he was thrilled for the school and community.