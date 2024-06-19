Skilled youth rhetoricians battle it out in contest

Lions District 202F governor Allan Fleuryhonours placegetters in the Gore River Valley Lions Young Speechmaker Competition (from left) Liam Calder, of Verdon College, James Watson, of Mount Aspiring College, Wānaka, and Samantha Marsh, of St Peter’s College, at the Senior Citizens Centre in Gore, on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southern youngsters wowed judges at this year’s Gore River Valley Lions Young Speechmaker Competition in Gore on Sunday.

Event co-ordinator Pam Fiveash said judges commented it had been difficult to separate competitors from across the region, all of whom were aged 16 or 17.

"The nine competitors were vying for a trophy that dates back to 1986, and that has seen some first-class speechmakers in contention during the years.

"This year was no exception.

"The judges had an unenviable task separating our participants."

In the end, Verdon College’s Liam Calder took first place, James Watson, of Mount Aspiring College, Wānaka took second, and Gore local Samantha Marsh, of St Peter’s College, came third.

Liam and James will head to the national final in Wainuiomata on August 10, as representatives of Lions District 202F.

Mrs Fiveash said it had been an enjoyable event for all those attending, and families in support.

"An appreciative audience listened to each of the speaker’s six-minute prepared speeches, followed after lunch by their two-minute impromptu presentation.

"Every contestant presented themselves well and were great representatives of their schools and sponsoring Lions clubs."

