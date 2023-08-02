South in for battering of snow, strong wind

Get the winter woollies out again — much of the Southern region is in for some more snow.

A MetService spokesman said a deep low with embedded fronts was forecast to move eastwards, followed by a strong and cold southwest change bringing periods of heavy rain, strong winds and snow to low levels.

Possible thunderstorms and a heavy rain watch are in place for Fiordland and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

The rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, the spokesman said.

The Milford Road (State Highway94) closed on Monday afternoon from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) and remained closed yesterday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised.

"Due to fallen trees, heavy snow and the avalanche hazard in place for the area being upgraded to moderate, the road will likely remain closed until at least Wednesday morning."

Heavy snow was expected to affect the road. There was 20cm to 40cm of snow forecast to settle on the road near the tunnel, and lesser amounts down to 300m.

There was also a heavy snow watch in place for Southland, Clutha and Fiordland, where snow was forecast to lower to 200m this morning.

"Snowfall could be heavy at times above 400m and snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 400m," the MetService spokesman said.

"Further snow showers are possible until this evening, and the heavy snow watch could be extended."

It was a similar picture for the Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and inland parts of Dunedin.

Snow was forecast to lower to 300m early this morning.

"Snowfall could be heavy at times above 500m and snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 500m.

"Further snow showers are possible until Wednesday evening, mainly in the South, and this snow watch could be extended."

The southwest flow should ease over the country tomorrow and Friday as a large high-pressure system moves over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea at the weekend, he said. — Additional reporting ODT Online

