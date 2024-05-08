Submission period extended

Environment Southland is extending the Long-Term Plan (LTP) 2024-34 submission period for one week in response to community feedback.

Submissions were to have closed on May 6, but will now close at 5pm, May 13.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said there had been significant interest in the LTP proposals, and the council wanted to ensure everyone had enough time to be able to send their feedback in.

"We want everyone to have their say so we’ve decided to extend the submissions by a week," he said.

The LTP hearings were scheduled to start on May 20 and the statutory timeframe for adopting the plan is the end of June.