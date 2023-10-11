Taller turbines approved

Mercury Energy has amended its resource consent for its Kaiwera Downs wind farm project.

It will now build fewer, but taller, wind turbines in stage two of the project.

The change to the resource consent, approved by the Gore District Council in July, allows for 66 turbines at a height of 165m, noting the remaining 53 turbines to be built would be 165m tall.

In the original 2009 resource consent, permission was given for the building of up to 83 wind turbines, at a maximum tip height of 145m.

A Mercury Energy spokesperson said the height of the turbines had been increased because of the more complex site topography in stage two.

"By increasing the distance between ground and the bottom of the blades we reduce the stresses on the blades which lengthens their lifespan."

Visual effects of the increased height were negligible, they said.

Turbine technology had advanced since the consent was issued, which meant fewer but higher capacity turbines could be installed.

"This reduces construction cost and footprint."

The company was developing stage two of the project and would make a financial investment decision by the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, eight out of 10 of the stage one turbines were operational.

"We expect the last two turbines to be operational in the next few weeks."

As planned, all turbines will be functioning by the end of this month.

An official opening will take place next month.

The capacity of the stage one turbines is 43MW, enough to power more than 20,000 homes.

