Vintage machinery is just one aspect of the Crank Up event

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The event was held from Friday until Sunday and people packed the streets for the parade and then the Edendale Recreation Grounds for the weekend.
Steam engine rides were available, massive trucks paraded around for attentive fans, there were tractor pulls and classic machinery as far as the eye could see.
Edendale Crank Up convener Sharron Caughey said the annual event had plenty for motorheads, and everyone else, too.
"Today is a bit of a country fair sort of a day.
"We have a little something for everyone.
Mrs Caughey said although Crank Up’s main goal was to celebrate vintage machinery, it was nice to accommodate allcomers, too.
"Primarily we’ve always been a vintage machinery exhibition.
"Mum and the kids might get a bit bored looking at all that, so we chucked in all the crafts and the kids’ entertainment.
"We try to make it a real family affair, but vintage machinery is our thing."
Mrs Caughey said the Crank Up changed its theme every year.
Mrs Caughey said although it was hard to determine the exact number of machines on display, there were a fair few.
"There’s quite a lot.
"I think we’ve had a couple hundred register but even more that haven’t bothered to register," she said.
The Crank Up began on Friday with a parade through Edendale, which was a great start to the weekend.
"There was a very good display on Friday.
There was a large amount of foot traffic from motorheads and the like, Mrs Caughey said, although she was unsure of the exact number.
"I have no idea.
"A few thousand, I would imagine, if I had to hazard a guess."
Mrs Caughey said the event would not be possible without all the help they received.
"We’d really like to thank all our sponsors and everyone who worked to make this weekend what it is," she said.