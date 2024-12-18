Photo: supplied

The wining Gore Sevens team which won its seventh title in a row at the Southland Sevens over the weekend. The team is (from left): Thomas Cockerill, Craig Tinker, Craig Merrilees, Aiden Takarua, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Elliot Mason and Tony Cockerill.

The Gore team will now head to the North Island at the end of the season to play in the national sevens championships.

Two years ago the team won the national title and last season it picked up the silver medal. It was a close-run thing on Sunday in the final at Gore.

Playing the singles, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley was down 20-19 on the final end. But the world-ranked player managed to grab two shots to win 21-20 over his Edendale opponent and win the final for his team. The Gore fours won their match while Edendale won the pairs.