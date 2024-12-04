Youth advocate nominated

James Wards, of Gore, is one of 100 people across the country who have been nominated in the Local Hero awards. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A mental health advocate for young people has been named as one of the 100 Local Hero Award medallists.

James Wards, of Gore, is a visionary advocate for youth mental health, harnessing digital tools to create meaningful connections among children in New Zealand.

He founded Your Corps, a social enterprise that organises free gaming events for young people.

Overcoming significant hurdles to secure funding, he developed the patented Corps Core, a compact, all-in-one computer system built from recycled electronic waste.

His initiative not only equips youth with technical skills but also allows them to earn NCEA credits while constructing the computers.

He has already hired 14 young people to help run gaming events, providing valuable experience and support.

Also nominated in the south was Andrea Balona, of Queenstown.

She leads QT Community Cats, a bustling rescue service that has become more than just a safe haven for cats — it is a sanctuary for people, too.

She cares for more than 40 cats and kittens at any time, with many others in foster care.

Dr Mai Tamimi, of Dunedin, is also nominated, working hard for both the ethnic and wider communities of Dunedin and across New Zealand.

She is the team leader of community partnerships at Dunedin City Council and has been instrumental in advancing cultural diversity and promoting the wellbeing of the community, with a particular focus on women and youth.

Semifinalists for the Local Hero Award and six other award categories will be announced later this month.

Finalists will be revealed in February and the winners will be announced in March.

Climate scientist Jim Salinger, of Queenstown, was named the New Zealander of the Year last year. — APL