Support in bereavement . . . Elizabeth Goodyear and Keith Gillions, of Gillions Funeral Services, offer personal, tailored support for grieving families. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

We’re locally owned and operated, have trained, qualified, registered and experienced staff, a great building with reconfigured spaces, top-class technology, traditional, contemporary and unique farewell options, eco-friendly options, affordable package options, and a range of caskets, urns and keepsakes.



Ask us about our bereavement support, professional memberships, local partnerships, community support and our Gold Card discount.



If you are thinking about preplanning or pre-payment, this is the time to contact us.



We have free planning packs available and can talk you through the steps for organising a prepayment plan.



Because we are members of the FDANZ Funeral Trust, funds (up to $10,000) put into a pre-paid funeral are exempt from asset testing for residential care.



If you are looking for a speaker at your next event, give us a call — we are experienced at presenting to groups and answering your questions.



We are not the biggest company around, but we think our team is just the right size to provide the level of personal support that our community appreciates.



LET US WORRY ABOUT THE DETAILS

When someone we love dies, especially if they have been ill for a long time, we are often exhausted, shocked and drained.



Grief can surprise us with its strength, and we can be overwhelmed by its physical nature.



Trying to plan and organise details that we would normally find easy can feel like an impossible burden. Grief can make us forgetful and confused.



This is where Gillions comes in.

When you choose the Gillions team to care for your loved one’s arrangements, it means you are choosing experience, commitment and professionalism, and those things really count.



It also means we can look after all the arrangements for you so that you can focus on spending precious time with your family in the days before the funeral.



What do we actually do?

We organise the transfer and care of your loved one, meet with you as often as you need us to, offer viewing if required, arrange all the medical documentation and cremation or burial arrangements, the casket selection, contact a celebrant and musician if required, design and print service sheets, scan and digitise photos, arrange music and photo tributes, organise catering, flowers, newspaper notices, the structure of the service, registering the death, bereavement support, manage genealogy inquiries and organise monumental work.



We also arrange payment of all these components so that when you receive your funeral account, you only have one invoice to pay rather than many.



Check out our new website at www.Gillions.co.nz for pricing scenarios and our community news.



You can contact the friendly team at Gillions by phoning us on 455-2128, popping into our office at 407 Hillside Rd, South Dunedin, or emailing support@gillions.co.nz

— Elizabeth Goodyear and Keith Gillions



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