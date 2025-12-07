Black Caps call in reinforcements to test squad

Michael Rae in action for New Zealand A appeals during a match against Australia A in Brisbane in September 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Uncapped fast bowler Michael Rae has been added to the Black Caps squad for the second test against the West Indies.

The towering 30-year-old Cantabrian joins the New Zealand side as it confronts a stern test of its bowling depth.

In the unfolding injury crisis, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith were sidelined during the opening test in Christchurch.

Both Henry and Smith remain doubtful for the second test in Wellington on Wednesday, particularly due to the short turnaround between matches.

While Rae is unknown to most Black Caps' followers, he's been a regular on the domestic scene for Canterbury. He played for Otago before moving north.

He's chalked up 69 first-class matches including three five-wicket hauls. He's also played a handful of times for English county Warwickshire.

Rae flew to Wellington today to join the squad for their preparations.

Rae and Blair Tickner, who was the reserve fast bowler in Christchurch, could be in contention for the test XI.

And with Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Blundell ruled out of the upcoming test with a hamstring tear, Canterbury's Mitch Hay joins the squad.

The 25-year-old keeper and right-hand batsmen is poised to make his test debut in Wellington.

Black Caps coach Rob Walter will also be keeping a close watch on pacers Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes.

They carried an extremely heavy workload as New Zealand's attacked was depleted to just two frontline seamers at Hagley Oval.

The West Indies head to Wellington with plenty of confidence after their defiant draw in Christchurch in the opening test.

The second test starts on Wednesday at the Basin Reserve.