Olympians top 2024 power rankings

Lydia Ko poses with the Women's Open trophy on the Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews Old Course in Scotland last month. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Let's call it the door-knock test.

Whenever someone challenges me on this rather (er, extremely) arbitrary list, they get a little story.

Imagine [insert athlete name here] knocks on the door of your very wealthy company. They are looking for sponsorship. Based on their profile and marketability and a bunch of other things, would you rush to sign them up?

That is not a bad guide to how I compile this list.

It is really just a fun exercise but it aims to be a snapshot of where New Zealand sport is at right now.

My rankings are based on achievement, dominance, skill, profile, charisma and old-fashioned bias. They’re my rankings, so they can’t be wrong, but comments are welcome.

It is an Olympic year, so naturally the rankings are skewed that way.

The figures in parentheses represent where the athletes appeared in last year’s power rankings.

The top 10

1. Lydia Ko (16)

Return of the queen

Now THAT is what you call a successful sporting month. Ko has had some highs and many lows in the years since she emerged as a teenaged golfing prodigy, but few saw August 2024 coming. Winning Olympic gold — completing the medal set — in Paris, then claiming her third major title at the British Open, rockets her to the top of this list. Her legacy is secure, and hopefully there are plenty more victories to come.

2. Lisa Carrington (15)

Olympic GOAT

Is there anything left to say at this point? Eight Olympic gold medals ... just ridiculous. And you would not bet against this most singular Kiwi sportswoman winning more in 2028. Canoe sprint drops into the shadows in non-Olympic years, but right now Carrington’s stocks have never been higher.

3. Ellesse Andrews (18)

Easy rider

She is so good, and makes it look so simple. Double Olympic gold in Paris instantly elevated her to the Pantheon of New Zealand sport. And she’s still just 24.

4. Hamish Kerr (new)

Jolly jumper

Pound for pound, Kerr’s gold in the high jump might have been New Zealand’s greatest single performance in Paris. Men’s track and field Olympic champions are not a common breed in this country. He seems like a relaxed character, but his focus is remarkable.

5. Ardie Savea (2)

A lone ranger

This is an average All Blacks team. That is the reality right now. Savea is probably the only New Zealand male even in the discussion for any sort of world XV. Pure class.

6. Chris Wood (6)

The marksman

Every year, I say the same thing. Chris Wood is the most under-rated athlete in New Zealand sport. Still banging in the goals in the English Premier League, arguably the biggest league on the planet.

7. Kane Williamson (11)

Peerless

Officially ranked the No 2 test batter in the world, but we know better. Williamson’s record still seems too good to be true. Perhaps in the twilight of his career, but there are plenty of runs to come.

8. Ryan Fox (5)

The big basher

Just 13 men made the cut in all four majors this year. One was world No 1 and genius Scottie Scheffler. And one was our Foxy. He is that good.

9. Grace Nweke (12)

League of her own

Nweke then daylight — that is the best way to rank Kiwi netballers. Taking the big step of playing in the superior Australian league, and the Silver Ferns will be lost without her.

10. Erika Fairweather (9)

Swim-tastic star

Fairweather was disappointed to swim slightly below her best in her specialist 400m freestyle at the Paris Olympics — fourth in the race of the century was still a wonderful effort — but she is forever going to be remembered as the first New Zealander to win a world title.

The rest

11. Steven Adams (3)

Missed all of last season with injury, but the Houston Rockets centre still has plenty of NBA miles left.

12. Sarah Hirini (new)

The warrior face and spirit of the mighty Black Ferns Sevens.

13. Finn Butcher (new)

The future mayor of Alexandra is a humble hero who has elevated the profile of whitewater kayaking immensely.

14. Liam Lawson (new)

Waiting patiently for a fulltime Formula 1 drive.

15. Hayden Wilde (new)

Engaging triathlon star with a fascinating friendship/rivalry story.

16. Zoe Hobbs (7)

Our fastest woman came close to making the 100m final in Paris.

17. 17. Lulu Sun (new)

"Lulu who?" would have been the response a year ago. The new Kiwi made waves with a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon.

18. Scott Barrett (new)

Rare for an All Blacks captain to be ranked this low. Decent player, average team, you do the maths.

19. Peter Burling (new)

Set to lead Team New Zealand in their defence of the America’s Cup.

20. Israel Adesanya (1)

Don’t like the sport and not fussed on the bloke. Kai-Kara France seems to be the new Kiwi UFC name to watch.

21. Scott McLaughlin (new)

Three-time Supercars champion has three wins on the IndyCar circuit this year.

22. Anna Grimaldi (new)

The face of New Zealand Paralympics won yet another medal — I presume — last night. A delightful and impressive athlete.

23. Melie Kerr (new)

The White Ferns continue to underwhelm, but do not blame the supremely talented Kerr.

24. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott/Nico Porteous (Zoi 4, Nico 13)

Off the radar a bit this year, but our snowsport greats will not be quiet for long.

25. Rachin Ravindra (new)

The Black Caps are getting old. Dashin’ Rachin is the future.

Gone but not forgotten (last year’s ranking in parentheses):

Sam Cane (8), Shaun Johnson (10), Scott Dixon (14), Aaron Gate (17), Richie Mo’unga (19), Kate Heffernan (20), Tim Southee (21), Courtney Duncan (22), Ruahei Demant (23), Katie Bowen (24), Shane van Gisbergen (25).

