Triathletes for Games named

Four stars of New Zealand’s elite triathlon team have been selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

Nicole van der Kaay (Taupo) and Ainsley Thorpe (Cambridge) will compete in the individual women’s race, and Taylor Reid (Gisborne) and Hayden Wilde (Whakatane) will line up in the men’s event.

The four will then join forces for the mixed team relay.

Wilde, ranked No 12 in the world, claimed a bronze medal at the Olympic qualification event in Tokyo in 2019, and is now competing in the world series in Europe.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to be selected for the New Zealand Olympic team,’’ Wilde said.

"It has been a dream for many, many years and it is now becoming a reality. It’s a satisfying feeling.’’

Wilde, Reid and Thorpe were all part of the gold medal-winning under-23 team at the world mixed relay event in 2019, and will want to repeat that success when the format makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Reid and van der Kaay already have a Commonwealth Games bronze medal from the mixed relay in 2018 on the Gold Coast.

“I’ve dreamed of going to the Olympics my entire life, and I’m super excited that it is now actually happening,’’ Reid said.

"Every day it’s at the front of my mind, working to improve so I can deliver a performance to make my family and New Zealand proud.’’

Thorpe is coming into the Games on top form with a recent second place in the under-23 category at the Oceania championships in Port Douglas in June.

The 2020 Oceania sprint champion and world cup circuit podium finisher has her eyes set on Tokyo.

“I’m looking forward to what is going to be a very unique experience and can’t wait to put on the New Zealand uniform,’’ Thorpe said.

For van der Kaay, who placed seventh in the individual race at the Commonwealth Games, it is another big chance to shine on the international racing circuit.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the New Zealand squad wearing the silver fern on the Olympic stage,” she said.

For the first time at the Olympics, the athletes will compete in the mixed team relay. It is a race over a super sprint distance of 300m swim, 8km bike and a 2km run. The race usually lasts less than 90 minutes, making for exciting viewing.

The reserve athletes are Rebecca Spence and Trent Thorpe.