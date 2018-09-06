Air of anticipation at Taieri studs

This early thoroughbred foal, by Prince Of Brooklyn from Carpathia, sticks close to her mother at Grassylands Farm on the Taieri Plain. Photo: Jonny Turner

The first foal spring foal has been born to start what is hoped to be another rich chapter in North Taieri thoroughbred breeding.

A filly from Ruby's Jester mare Carpathia, by rookie sire Prince Of Brooklyn, was the first foal born at one of the studs in the area last week.

Grassylands Farm co-owner Jason Coutts was delighted to welcome the first of his sire's progeny into the world on Wednesday.

''It is early days but she's a striking filly, well-boned and very athletic,'' he said.

The filly is a related to Avantage, who was crowned New Zealand's champion 2yr-old just days before the foal was born.

The arrival of his first foal means there is an air of excitement as Prince Of Brooklyn heads in to his second season at stud, Coutts said.

''It is looking really promising, so much so we are supporting him heavily ourselves because of our confidence in the horse.''

''We expanded our broodmare numbers and after seeing his foals on the ground it is even more exciting.''

Dozens more foals are set to born on the Taieri Plain in the coming weeks.

White Robe Lodge is yet to welcome its first foal of the season.

There, mares are set to drop foals by resident stallions Ghibellines, Raise The Flag and Gallant Guru.

A kinder than usual winter meant White Robe Lodge was looking in brilliant order ahead of the breeding season, studmaster Wayne Stewart said.

''The farm has never looked better, really. I think this is the best we have gone in to spring for years and years.

''It has been not too bad of a winter and there has been quite a bit of growth.''

Ghibellines has been the most popular choice for breeders in bookings for the stud's trio of sires so far, Stewart said.

He was a popular choice at last year's Karaka yearling sales and it is likely some of those purchases will step out in trials soon.

Good reports about the horses had filtered back from their trainers, Stewart said.