Just two heats remain before $200,000 final

Wingatui from above. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Not many miles to go now.

The Otago Daily Times Southern Mile series is getting to the pointy end.

Just two qualifying heats remain in the series before the $200,000 final as part of the massive Property Brokers-sponsored Otago Classics Day at Wingatui on March 1.

The ninth heat is at the Southland Racing Club’s meeting at Ascot Park tomorrow, and the final heat is at the Ashburton Racing Club’s meeting on February 23.

Both final heats carry stakes of $50,000.

So far, the series has attracted 147 starts from 99 different horses over the 1600m distance at rating 65 and 75 levels.

The final — to be eligible for which horses must have competed in at least one qualifying race — will be a rating 82 special conditions handicap.

Riccarton-trained 4-year-old mare Quintabelle leads the qualifying series on 20 points.

Quintabelle, trained by Anna Furlong, won the fifth qualifying heat at Waikouaiti on January 18, and backed up with victory at Riccarton a week later.

Kelvin Tyler-trained Reprobate is second on 17 points, and another Furlong horse, Tommy Shelby, is third on 16 points.

Reprobate was fifth in the Southern Mile opener at Wingatui on Boxing Day, won at Riverton on New Year’s Day, and was eighth at Wingatui on January 18, while Tommy Shelby won the Wingatui heat on January 18 and ran to fourth at Riccarton a week later.

Tyler will be looking for points when he lines up Reprobate in the qualifying heat at Ascot Park tomorrow.

Three horses have 15 points and four more are on 14 points, and with 10 points for each heat win up for grabs, qualification remains wide open.

This is the fourth year of the ODT Southern Mile series.

Winton trainer Sophie Price prepared Henley, a 6yr-old gelding with veteran jockey Terry Moseley on board, to win the inaugural final in 2022.

Moseley returned a year later to ride White Robe Lodge star Burgie to the honours, and Kylie Williams rode the Jo-Ann Gordon-trained The Grey Goose to victory last year.