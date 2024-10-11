ODT Racing Chat: Wingatui's million dollar meeting

ODT Racing Chat returns with a bang as Otago racing club GM Noelle Prince announces the biggest ever race meeting in the South with a million dollars in stakes up for grabs on March 1 next year at the Wingatui course.

Throw in one NZ's best known bands the Black Seeds for the after party on course and you have one hell of a day!

Noelle is going to get the throngs from Dunedin out to the races that day by train and bus and is hopeful of getting 7000 plus on course.

She is hopeful of attracting NZ’s best jockeys as well with the amount of prizemoney on offer.

Partner Blake Prince is also in studio with us and as a resident tipster for ODT Ubet he throws us out some horses to follow over the summer both locally and nationally plus has quick look at the Cox plate and Melbourne cup.