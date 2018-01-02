Second race meeting may be abandoned

The fate of Omakau gallops will be decided by racing officials who will inspect the Omakau racecourse tomorrow morning. Photo: Jonny Turner

Otago could be facing its second abandoned race meeting in just three days.

The fate of Wednesday's Omakau thoroughbred meeting will not be known until the morning of the race day.

The meeting faces being cancelled because a wet patch on the home turn of the Omakau course could make the track unable to be raced on.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing announced that the track would be inspected after Tuesday's harness racing meeting at the course.

"The Omakau track has a particularly wet area around the final turn into the home straight."

"An inspection of the track will be undertaken tonight after the harness meeting to monitor the drying progress."

"A final assessment and decision will be made at approximately 7.30am tomorrow morning."

It is understood the wet patch has been caused by a sprinkler being inadvertently left on.

Nine races are scheduled for the Central Otago Racing Club’s meeting with the first event scheduled to go at 1.07pm.

Should the meeting be cancelled it would be a massive blow for the South Island racing fraternity.

On January 1, trainers and jockeys were sent packing from the Waikouaiti races after only one race had been run.

The Waikouaiti track was deemed too unsafe to race on by officials.