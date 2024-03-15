Southern clubs awards contenders

Two southern clubs have been nominated for honours at a revamped awards night.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has announced the finalists for its revamped club of the year awards, set to be awarded at the 2024 Industry Development Day on March 26.

The Otago Racing Club, which had another big year at Wingatui and attracted attention for a third successful running of the Otago Daily Times Southern Mile series, is nominated for provincial club of the year.

It is up against Racing Tauranga and the Whangarei Racing Club.

The Riverton Racing Club is a finalist in the country club of the year.

There it will battle the Kumara Racing Club and the Wairarapa Racing Club.

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing, the Canterbury Jockey Club and the Wellington Racing Club are finalists for metropolitan club of the year.

Each racing club in New Zealand was assessed in categories including financial, racing, marketing, governance and innovation.

An overall club of the year award will also be presented based on those assessments.

"We see our club awards as playing a pivotal role in recognising and celebrating the outstanding contributions and achievements of New Zealand’s well-performing racing clubs," NZTR chief executive Bruce Sharrock said.

"We identified some key principles driving this initiative and have aimed to elevate the significance of these awards by presenting them at our Industry Development Day."

Entain, the NZTR’s new partner, will give $5000 to each winner, and the overall winner will pocket an additional $10,000.

"Entain wanted to award a prize fund for clubs that will support clubs and encourage them to engage in activities that promote on-course wagering throughout the remainder of 2024," Entain New Zealand managing director Cameron Rodger said.

"We look forward to working closely with winning clubs on bespoke initiatives, all of which will be aimed at driving wagering interest and growth."