All Blacks debut a family affair

Katrina, Hunter and Tom Darry with Sam after his All Blacks debut in San Diego. Photo: Supplied

Sam Darry was just three months old when he got his first look at the All Blacks environment: Mum Katrina was the team’s nutritionist, and at times he would be in a front pack when she went about her work.

Fast forward 24 years and the now 2.03cm, 110kg lock made his All Blacks debut against Fiji in San Diego on Saturday, coming off the bench for the last 20 minutes in the 47-5 win.

Katrina was there too, in her second stint as the ABs nutritionist – a role she has had since 2008 – while dad Hunter and brother Tom all made hurried trips to San Diego when Sam became a possibility to make the 23-man side for the Fijian test.

The family is from West Melton, where Sam and siblings Tom, Charlotte and Alice, played their junior rugby.

Sam went on to play for Christ’s College, HSOB, and is now at the Blues.

"Until you get on to the field, you’re not an All Black. It was great to see him get across the chalk,” Hunter told The Star as he headed home from the United States earlier this week.

"It was a real special moment. I was just so excited for him."

Hunter had been in Auckland with friends – including The Star columnist Bevan Sisson – for the previous weekend’s England test and a few rounds of golf.

Sam was involved with the ABs warm-up before kick-off. Sisson mused over who might be part of the make-up for the Fijian test.

"We mentioned that it would be interesting if any would be rested for San Diego, and if they were, would Sam then be a part of it," said Sisson.

Sam Darry gets airborne during his debut for the All Blacks against Fiji in San Diego. PHOTO: GETTY

On Sunday morning, it was confirmed Sam was in the squad for San Diego.

But whether he was going to be in the final 23 would not be known until later in the week.

"We went over to Waiheke Island on the Sunday and we said to Hunter it was definitely worth going to San Diego," Sisson said.

"We said 'Give us your gear, we’ll take it back to Christchurch', while he organised a flight to get to America.

"You wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to watch your son run out on debut."

Hunter, though, didn’t need any convincing. "I thought I’d take a chance (Sam would get game time)."

Coincidentally, other son Tom was heading back to Christchurch to spend time with family before leaving to work in the United Kingdom. So he changed his travel plans and also went to San Diego.

Sam celebrated his 24th birthday with family two days before the San Diego test over lunch.

"It was really good, really special," said Hunter.