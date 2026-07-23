Ranfurly Shield Alexandra, Friday, 2.30pm Otago: Finn Hurley, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kieran McClea, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Harry Irving, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Marley Pearce, Saula Ma’u, Joseva Tamani, Alex Arnold, Mackenzie Palmer, Mefi Tupou, Sam Nemec-Vial. Mid Canterbury: Hugh Cameron, Sam Pearce, Matai Qiolevu, Toetu Touli, Raitube Vasurakuta, Nathan McCloy, Liam McCormack, Gordon Hausia, Declan McCormack (captain), Mitch Gibson, McGregor Best, Manasa Samo, Osea Baisagale, Jackson Donlan, Hunter Stewart. Reserves: Josh Dunlea, Kalle Valimaki, Adam Williamson, Jackson Ross, Shepherd Mhembere, Jordy Gray, Ben Innes, Apirana Kirkpatrick. Otago have made three late changes for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra on Friday afternoon. Josh Whaanga and Slade McDowall have minor injuries and have been replaced in the squad by bruising Kaikorai midfielder Mefi Tupou and Dunedin lock Alex Arnold respectively. Prop Moana Takataka has been ill this week, so Highlanders front-rower Saula Ma’u will take his spot. Ma’u played all 80 minutes in the club final in Dunedin on Saturday and was initially rostered off for the game. Meads Cup champions Mid Canterbury have named former North Otago player Matia Qiolevu at centre. He was in explosive form for the Old Golds, scoring eight tries last season. Fullback Hugh Cameron and captain Declan McCormack are accomplished Heartland rugby players. Otago coach Mark Brown is expecting a decent test. “Oh, look, I'm expecting a really torrid game,’’ he said. "They've earned the right to play this game through their performance in Heartland last year. “For all rugby players it's a privilege and it's a rarity to play for the Shield, so they won't be leaving any stone unturned in preparing for this. “They'll be coming out giving us everything. So, yeah, we've got a responsibility to the jersey and to the province to really put our best foot forward.’’ Mid Canterbury beat Thames Valley 21-18 in the Meads Cup final last season and were unbeaten during the campaign. Otago, however, have a large core of Super Rugby players and should be much too strong. But, all going well, they will be missing some players next week. Lock Fabian Holland and several other All Black hopefuls will line up alongside him in the Golden O for the Shield game. Powerhouse No 8 Christian Lio-Willie has a good shot at making the All Blacks squad for their tour of South Africa, while Holland is a certainty, you would think. Exciting young flanker Lucas Casey perhaps has an outside chance as well. That squad is announced on Monday. Holland is returning from a shoulder complaint that sidelined him for five months. He was one of the All Blacks' most consistent players in 2025, so there will be a lot of interest in how he performs in his return to play. “He's been a pleasure to have around,’’ Brown said. “He sets a high standard for himself and for everyone else. He's been great for the short time he's been with us.” Lio-Willie made his All Blacks debut last year and will captain Otago today. Brown said a decision on who would captain the team for the NPC season had not yet been made. “We'll settle on our final leadership structure, and who will have the captaincy and vice-captaincy, over the weekend.’’ adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz .