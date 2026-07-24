Ranfurly Shield The scores Otago 78 Sam Nemec-Vial 3, Kieran McClea 2, Finn Hurley, Charles Elton, Ben Lopas, Cameron Millar, Lucas Casey, Jona Nareki, Harry Irving tries; Millar 7 con, Mackenzie Palmer 2 con Mid Canterbury 14 Manasa Samo, Jordy Gray tries; Ben Innes 2 con Halftime: 43-0 Tries for everyone. Otago thumped Meads Cup champion Mid Canterbury 78-14 in a Ranfurly Shield defence at Molyneux Park in Alexandra on Friday. The home team ran in 12 tries in a very comfortable win. Mid Canterbury replied with two tries in a spirited second spell. But the game fell away as a spectacle. Otago coach Mark Brown had urged his side to keep their standards high at halftime. “I’ve got mixed feelings, I suppose,’’ he responded when asked how he felt his side performed. “It was a good scoreline. You can't be too disappointed by that. “And a lot of our opportunities were created through some good phase play, especially through some good defensive pressure which created turnovers. “But we wanted to come out of the shed [at halftime] with some higher standards and to keep the error rate down. “But we gave away a few penalties and we gave away some possession. “So, yeah, a good hit-out but there's still plenty to work on for next week.” Otago took under a minute to open the scoring. Fullback Finn Hurley, who was on light duties and only played about 20 minutes, got on the end of the chain and scored out wide. Cameron Miller attempted the conversion without a kicking tee and pushed it wide. Mid Canterbury did not shrink back into their shell, though. They gave the ball some air, but the accuracy was not there. They turned it over. Otago moved the ball out to the left, kicked ahead, and Kieran McClea scooped up the ball after it took a nasty bounce and scored. Otago had total dominance in the scrum and the game quickly resembled a training run. Seasoned No 8 Charles Elton, who was a late replacement for Christian Lio-Willie, who was ill, made a strong charge towards the line. The tries kept coming and the points kept pace with the minutes played. Ben Lopas rumbled over and Millar ran through a yawning gap. It was messy, though. The passing, in particular, was loose. The forward pack had the game under control. Lock Fabian Holland, in his return to play following a five-month absence, pulled down a lineout and Lucas Casey drove over. Loose forward Mitch Gibson provided Mid Canterbury fans with a highlight. He wrong-footed a couple of defenders in the midfield, put in a grubber and beat Jona Nareki to the ball. Nareki got a yellow card for flopping over the top. Sam Nemec-Vial, who replaced Hurley midway through the half, wriggled over for a sixth try for Otago just before the break. It was the first of three for the impressive Green Island outside back. Mid Canterbury started the second 40 minutes strongly. They battered away and lock Manasa Samo drove over. Otago’s defence was pretty solid but finally relented. Nareki returned from the naughty step and promptly scored. But the try of the game went to nippy Otago halfback. McClea made a dart down the blindside, tip-toed along the touch, sold a dummy and ran in from 50m out. Mid Canterbury replacement halfback Jordy Gray scored from a quick tap in what was a spirited second spell.