James Lentjes from Otago tackles Tamaiti Williams from Canterbury as Abraham Pole from Otago looms in support during the round nine Bunnings NPC match between Otago and Canterbury. Photo: Getty Images

Otago's season is over.

It needed to beat Canterbury and pick up a four-try bonus point to make it into the quarterfinals, and it gave it a decent nudge.

The home side trailed 27-21 with time up at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

But Otago had Canterbury pinned deep in the 22 and had a series of dips at the line. Canterbury's defence held tight despite some anxious moments.