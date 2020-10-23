Friday, 23 October 2020

30-tonne frame installed at Christ Church Cathedral site

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Supplied via NZH
    Photo: Supplied via NZH
    A 30-tonne stabilisation frame has been installed on one side of the Christ Church Cathedral, as work to make the building safe continues.

    There was a flurry of activity on the site on Thursday, with four cranes operating.

    The Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project also released its new concept designs for the "Cathedral Quarter" yesterday morning, which included the reinstated cathedral, two new buildings, the rebuilt tower, and landscaping.

    However, it also revealed the cost of this would be just over $154m, far higher than previous estimates.

    Project director, Keith Paterson, said crews lifted a 30-tonne steel frame into place against the south west transept.

    "That provides bracing for that part of the building," he said.

    "It looks like big, very heavy rugby posts ... and are stuck in the ground really hard."

    Keith Paterson. Photo: Logan Church / NZH
    Keith Paterson. Photo: Logan Church / NZH
    The stabalisation work was expected to continue until early 2022.

    "Right now, we are working on the south side, the west end, and the north porch and the next thing to happen is the deconstruction of the old visitors centre," said Paterson.

    That would happen before Christmas this year.

    Other buildings would also be removed to give crews access to the east end of the building.

    Tall fences that have surrounded the site for years would also have to be removed at some point.

    "They're in a location at the moment that is constraining us with some of our work," said Paterson.

    He said they would be pushed further out onto the footpath, pending Christchurch City Council approval.

    "They're in a location at the moment that is constraining us with some of our work."

    That would happen later this year or early 2021. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2028.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter