Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Missing 12-year-old found 'safe and well'

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The 12-year-old reported missing on July 11 from the Sydenham area has been located safe and well...
    The 12-year-old reported missing on July 11 from the Sydenham area has been located safe and well. Photo: Police
    A 12-year-old Christchurch girl who was reported missing on July 11 has been found "safe and well", police said.

    A public appeal was made over the weekend for anyone who had seen Natasha or had information about her whereabouts to report it to police.

    A police spokesperson said at the time she was last seen on Devon St, Sydenham.

    But on Tuesday morning police said Natasha had been found. 

    "The 12-year-old reported missing on 11 July from the Sydenham area has been located safe and well.

    "Thank you everyone who shared our appeal."

     