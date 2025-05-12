Historic boat targeted by thieves

The scow being restored on the Kaiapoi River bank. Photo: Kaipuke Kaiapoi Charitable Trust

Thieves have targeted the community-led restoration of the historic scow, Success, on the banks of the Kaiapoi River.

Members of the Kaipuke Kaiapoi Charitable Trust discovered the break-in during recent work to prepare the site for shed construction.

A section of perimeter fencing had been cut, and there were clear signs of an attempt to remove metal fittings from the vessel itself.

A critical bracket supporting the propeller shaft has been stolen, and other tools, including a large bolt and jemmy bar, were found abandoned nearby, suggesting the intruders may have been disturbed.

Trust chair Graham Robertson says the vessel is an important part of the heritage of Kaiapoi as a working port.

‘‘The theft is a setback to a project powered by local volunteers and goodwill.’’

The theft appears to have occurred during recent wet weather, when vehicle tracks suggest a near escape from the muddy site.

The offenders also cut through a steel wire rope barrier to gain access.

The matter has been reported to police, and the trust is reviewing nearby security camera footage to help identify those responsible.

Trustees are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Any assistance the public can offer will be treated in confidence," Robertson said.

"We’re determined not to let this deter the restoration of a vessel that means so much to our town’s identity."