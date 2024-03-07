About 1000 have a try

Smiling as she crosses the finish line of the Weet-Bix TRYathon at Taieri College on Sunday is Grace Casey, 10, of Dunedin. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Taieri College in Mosgiel was brimming with excitement on Sunday as the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon returned to the city.

Sanitarium spokesman Pete Davis said about 1000 children ranging in age from 7 to 15 travelled from across Otago to take part.

The children swam, rode and ran to the finish line as families and friends cheered them on.

Giving it her all as she reaches the final stretch is Charlotte Stevenson, 10, of Timaru.

Six-year-olds took part in a Splash and Dash swim and run event.

The aim of the day was all about participation, Davis said.

No times were kept or winners credited. Instead everyone who crossed the finish line was given a medal.

Lexi Lowe, 10, of Dunedin, focuses on the finish line.

"What we want is for kids to feel like they have done something significant and hence we have this big sort of a festival atmosphere."

With music in the air and positive encouragement from spectators, the mood was upbeat and cheerful.

Davis thanked the hundreds of volunteers who had helped make the event run smoothly.

"We couldn’t do it without the entire support of the community, so having volunteers is incredible," he said.

Running the final straight is Tyson Homer, 10, of Lawrence.

Handing out medals at the finish line were top Dunedin-based triathlon athletes Olivia Thornbury and Janus Staufenberg and former Silver Fern Jodi Brown.

Thornbury said her journey into sports started by participating at similar events such as the TRYathlon, and she hoped young children would be inspired to think about becoming triathletes.

"We need some up-and-coming people."

Staufenberg said the event was about supporting the next generation of athletes "to be able to give tri a go, and hopefully quite a few of them stick to it".

Completing the final stretch is Preston Byars, 10, of Gore.

Brown echoed those sentiments, encouraging the children to "go out there and soak it".

"Take the opportunity."

As the event began, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich thanked all the parents who had got up early on a Sunday morning to bring their children to compete.

"I’m also very proud of the kids here ... going to compete.

Reaching the finish line is Lucas Dimmock, 10, of Invercargill.

"I think you will have a great time out there getting around the track."

The Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon series has been running since 1992 as an event designed to encourage children to stay active and healthy through a programme of participation.

Over the years more than 475,000 children aged from 6 to 15 have taken part.

