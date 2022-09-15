Hands on . . . Artsenta artist Sarah Stone has been working on several pottery pieces which she will be showing in the upcoming Artsenta Exhibition. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The arrival of spring, the easing of Covid restrictions, and preparing for the Artsenta Annual Exhibition, has given artists a boost and led to a burst of creativity.

Artsenta director Paul Smith said the creative space, which had operated a booking system for the past year, would return to normal hours and operations in the next couple of weeks.



‘‘It will be a relief to our artists to know that they can come into the Artsenta studio when it feels right for them,’’ Smith said.



Artsenta artists have been busy in recent weeks, both in the studio and at home, preparing for the Artsenta Annual Exhibition, which opened yesterday and continues until September 23, at Dunedin Community Gallery.



Fifty artists are exhibiting more than 100 pieces of artwork in the exhibition which will include paintings, ceramics, mixed media, and much more.

‘‘There is a really diverse range of artworks in the exhibition, which is great and reflects the diversity of our artists,’’ Smith said.

Among the artists exhibiting is Sarah Stone, who has been accessing Artsenta for most of this year, and is enjoying the messy, hands-on process of creating pottery domestic ware.



She is showcasing several pieces in the exhibition.

‘‘It has been really fun learning about ceramics, and making pottery pieces is almost like a meditative thing — it’s like a rest for your mind,’’ she said.

‘‘It’s good for me to do something inherently messy as well — something where I can’t always control everything.’’

Spending time in the ‘‘calm space’’ at Artsenta and getting the chance to focus on creating artworks is something that Stone has really appreciated.

‘‘I love coming here,’’ she said.

Fellow artist Greg Maynard is working on painting in acrylics, although his favourite activity is making pottery.

‘‘Just recently, I have been making candle holders,’’ he said.

An artist for many years, Maynard also paints in oils, creating paintings of daffodils, native birds, and southern scenes.He has been coming to Artsenta regularly for more than two years, and enjoys the supportive, creative environment.

‘‘It’s a nice space, and there’s always a buzz of activity,’’ he said.

-Now that the Artsenta studio, for people who use mental health and addiction services, is returning to normal hours and access for artists, there will be an open day at the space on Wednesday, September 28 — Mental Health Awareness Day.



From 9am to noon, people interested in the community creative initiative can pop in, be shown around and get a feel for the space.